Patna: A mobile phone tower has been allegedly stolen in Patna by miscreants posing as officials of a mobile service provider on Saturday. Police sources said that the incident took place in the Gardnibagh police station area of ​​Patna.

They further revealed that the owner of the vacant land in the Kachchi Talab area was not getting the rent for several months for the Aircel tower installed on his land. When a group of 10 to 15 people came to him posing as Aircel officials and told him that the company will not be able to pay the rent due to losses and hence they want to remove the tower from his land, the land owner agreed.

The accused dismantled the mobile tower and took it away in broad daylight. Following the incident, a case has been lodged at the Gardnibagh police station. Police said that investigation has revealed Aircel has not sent any officials to remove the tower and those who took it away were thieves. No one has been arrested in the case so far.