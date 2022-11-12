Aurangabad (Maharashtra): We heard of thieves stealing cash, jewellery, vehicles and such valuables till now but astonishingly in this rare case, a mobile tower was stolen at Walaj in ​​Aurangabad. It was so unbelievable that even the police refused to file a case, compelling the complainant to directly approach the court. Later, a case was registered with the Walaj Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) police.

The cell phone tower in question belonged to GTL Infrastructure, a company engaged in the construction and maintenance of new mobile towers. In 2009, Arvind Balavantrav Nayadhish of Walaj took the premises at K Sector on lease for ten years, paying Rs 9,500 as rent per month. The tower was not operational since 2018. There was no representative to check the tower.

With the newly appointed representative of the company, Amar Lahot, things changed. He ordered an inspection of the defunct towers of the company. On inspection, it was found that the said tower was missing. Not only this, generators and other systems worth Rs 34 lakh 50 thousand, which were also installed at the site, were missing too.

When an official complaint was made about the missing tower, the police seemed reluctant and refused to file an FIR. Lahot then had to approach the court, which ordered the Walaj MIDC police to register an FIR.