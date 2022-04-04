New Delhi: Mobile teledensity has witnessed an overall decline in the country in the last five years with the exception of 2018. The statistics were presented by the Minister of State (MoS), Communications Devusinh Chauhan on Monday.

According to the statistics presented by the Minister, mobile teledensity in the country in 2017 was 91.11 percent and in 2018 it stood at 91.51 percent. The data showed that in 2019 the figure stood at 88.45 percent, in 2020 it was 87.22 percent, and in 2021, till March 31, it was 88.66 percent. The number of mobile connections in the country in 2017 was 1170.59 million, in 2018 it was 1188.99 and the figure stood at 1161.71 million in 2019. As for 2020, it was 1157.67 million and in 2021, till March 31, there were 1180.64 million mobile telephone connections in the country.

"Benefits of expansion of mobile phone penetration inter-alia include access to Information Communication Technology (ICT) especially in areas where wireline services are not available, access to government welfare schemes for the poor, promotion of financial inclusion, facilitation of work from home and anywhere particularly during the pandemic period, etc," stated the Minister.

