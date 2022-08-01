Bathinda: In a security breach at the Central Jail Bathinda in Punjab, police have recovered a mobile and SIM cards from two convicts lodged in the jail. Police have registered a case against the two accused. According to sources, the police recovered two SIM cards, a mobile phone and headphones from two convicts Amanpreet and Charanpreet.

A case has been registered under various sections against both convicts. Pertinently, gangsters of various categories are locked up in the Central Jail. CRPF jawans are deployed in strength at the jail. Police are investigating as to how the cell phone and SIM cards reached the convicts despite the jail security.