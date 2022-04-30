Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Saturday suspended mobile internet and SMS services, except voice calls, in Patiala district a day after clashes between two groups over an anti-Khalistan march left four people injured. The order to suspend the services was issued by the home affairs and justice department and heavy police security was deployed at the site of the clashes outside the Kali Mata temple in Patiala.

"FIRs have been lodged, raids are underway. We appeal to the public to maintain peace. From 9.30 am to 6 pm today mobile internet services will remain temporarily suspended as a step of abundant caution by the govt. One person has been arrested," Patiala Deputy Commissioner told media.

Read: Shiv Sena(Bal Thackeray) leader arrested in Patiala clash case

"In exercise of the power conferred upon me by virtue of temporary suspension of telecom services (public emergency or public safety) rules, 2017, I Anurag Verma, principal secretary, home affairs and justice, do hereby order the suspension of the mobile internet services (2G/3G/45/CDMA), all SMS services and all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks except voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of the district of Patiala from 9:30 am to 6 pm on April 30," the order read.

Four people were injured as the two groups clashed and hurled stones at each other on Friday and police fired in the air to bring the situation under control. Later, Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) leader Harish Singla was arrested in connection with the clash which broke out between two groups in Patiala. The arrest took place following a high-level meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

National Commission for Minorities (NCM) had also sought a report from Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tiwari and asked him to submit it within a week. The NCM in its letter to the Chief Secretary stated that it has taken note of media reports regarding the clash in Patiala which involved a minority community. "You are requested to send a detailed report in the matter for consideration of the Commission within seven days," the NCM stated in the letter.

The clash took place over an anti-Khalistan march which was opposed by another group. Both sides resorted to stone pelting before being dispersed by police.

Read: One charred to death when buses caught fire in Punjab's Bathinda

with Agency inputs