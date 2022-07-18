Anakapalli (AP): Technology can be a great aid in nabbing criminals and curbing illegal activities. In one such example, police in Andhra Pradesh recently located a bike stolen four years ago with the help of a smartphone application. On Saturday night, police recovered the bike stolen from Tuni in the Kakinada district in 2019 after they stopped a biker at Abidkoodali check post.

The biker Alluri Sitharamaraju, who was riding a bullet bike, was asked to show its papers. When the rider failed to present them, the cops used the MParivahan application to check the details of who owned the two-wheeler. The app showed that the bike had been stolen and the owner had filed a complaint in 2019. The vehicle was seized by the police and the owner was informed right away.