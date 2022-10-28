Samastipur: A robber here identified as Vikas Kumar (26) was lynched by locals on Thursday while two of his aides were injured after a failed attempt to rob a Customer Service Point (CSP) operator in Dhamaun under the jurisdiction of Patori police station limits. The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital. A case was registered against unidentified people for the attack on robbers at the Patori police station.

The incident occurred when the CSP operator was coming towards the Dhamaun chimney from a bank. The three robbers were already at the bank looking for a target when they saw the operator with a bundle of cash. They started following him on their bike and surrounded him and tried to snatch cash from him threatening him with weapons.

But before they could take the money and flee from the spot, villagers from the surrounding fields, barged on them. The armed thieves even fired several rounds on the crowd, but the locals overpowered them. The villagers then thrashed the three miscreants, leaving one dead. According to police, the trio are residents of Nayaganj village under the Desari police station jurisdiction in Vaishali. A video of the assault is doing the rounds on social media.