Dumka: A man was beaten to death by a mob in the Taljhari police station area of ​​Dumka district in Jharkhand for allegedly attempting theft in a house. Villagers tied him to a tree and thrashed him brutally leaving him in a 'pool of blood which eventually lead to his death.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday, in Kaparjoda village and the deceased was identified as Suresh Yadav. As police received the information, they reached the spot and took the body into their possession, sent it for post-mortem, and started investigating the case.

According to the deceased son "My father got a call from some unknown number at around 3 am and was asked to come out of the house. First, he ignored the call but again he got another call, after which he went out of the house. As he stepped out some people abducted him and later at 6 am we received information about his death."

While on the other hand, villagers alleged that man was trying to rob something from a house but the noise alerted the owner and he raised an alarm making villagers gather at the spot and thrash him which led to his death.

SDPO Jarmundi Shivendra said that "the incident has been reported, an investigation is going on and action will be taken accordingly."