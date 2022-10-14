Malda (West Bengal): Villagers chopped off a woman's hair for allegedly having an illicit affair with her nephew in the Malda district of West Bengal after the youth died of suicide. The incident took place in the Puraruli area under the English Bazar police station area on Friday. According to police sources, no complaint has been lodged so far.

Locals said the woman was involved in an illicit relationship with her nephew for a long time which often resulted in quarrels in the family. The situation was as such that the local counsellor had to intervene. After which the woman left the area.

However, according to locals, the woman tried to speak to her nephew whenever she saw her on the streets. They said that the woman returned home on Friday after her nephew ended his life by suicide. The crowd got enraged after seeing her and chopped off her hair. She was rescued by officials of the English Bazar police station.