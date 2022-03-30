Mob attacks civic staff during anti-encroachment drive
Published on: 1 hours ago
Pune: A mob attacked personnel of the Pune Municipal Corporation during an anti-encroachment drive in the Dhanori area of the city on Tuesday, police said.
Two people were arrested and a case was registered against 20 others under IPC section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), a police official said.
Local people including shopkeepers assaulted PMC staff and damaged official vehicles, he said. A video of the incident also went viral on social media. Further probe is on.
PTI
