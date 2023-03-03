Mumbai : Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) spokesman Sandip Deshpande was attacked by an unidentified person during his morning walk here on Friday. According to a party associate Santosh Dhuri, the assault with a rod and a stump took place at around 6 a.m. when Deshpande was out for his regular walk at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Dadar West.

He suffered injuries in his arms and legs and was rushed by locals to the nearby Hinduja Hospital for treatment where his condition is described as "stable". Dhuri claimed that the sudden assault, the motive of which is not clear, was a well planned one as the assailant was wearing a face mask and had come prepared with the weapons to fatally harm Deshpande, who is known for his strong political views on various issues. (IANS)

