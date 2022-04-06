Pune: Disappointed over Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray's recent controversial statement on Azaan, many of his own party workers from Pune have filed their resignations from the party. 'Sir, learn to connect with people. Once you lose a person, it is difficult to form a bond again,' an old MNS worker said in his message to Raj Thackeray while speaking to ETV Bharat. The reaction came to Thackeray's recent statement wherein he had threatened to play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques if the Azaan loudspeakers aren't removed on the occasion of Gudi Padwa (Marathi new year) celebrated on April 2.

After this statement that Thackeray made at the Padwa Melava in Mumbai's Shivaji Park, the political environment in the state is experiencing a bit of a stir on the lines of communal harmony. With police deployed in many regions, the MNS workers did actually turn up to play Hanuman Chalisa in front of the mosques in some areas in Mumbai. However, Pune saw an altogether different reaction from the party workers, many of whom are Muslims themselves. These office bearers, who have been with the party since its inception, are saddened to leave the party. But the hurt caused by Raj Thackeray's religious remarks is even deeper, they said.

Shahbaz Punjabi, vice president of MNS City Transport Sena Pune, has been actively involved in the major initiatives by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena since its inception. "Raj Thackeray who has treated me respectfully as party chief for sixteen years has deeply hurt my sentiments with this statement. I have decided to resign from the party though the decision did not come easily. I am not going back to MNS again," he said.

MNS branch president Majid Sheikh is also among the office bearers who resigned after the statement. "The entire Muslim community is upset over Raj Thackeray's speech. I have been working for the party since 2009. I have been loyal to the party and have tried my absolute best to work for its betterment. But party chief Raj Thackeray's recent statement has changed things. I would just not be happy serving the party hereafter," he added.

