Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested the division president of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Vrushant Wadke on accusations of raping a woman by luring her with tickets to contest the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections. A case of rape and intimidation has been registered against the leader at the VP Marg Police Station in Mumbai while an investigation into the matter is underway.

As mentioned in the complaint filed by the victim, the accused is the head of the department of MNS in Mumbai. He approached her last year, offering to give her a ticket for the upcoming municipal elections. He told her that the party wishes to have a woman representative and she would be an ideal candidate for the same. He then raped her repetitively for a year, without following up with the promises he made to her.

The woman said her ordeal continued from September 2021 to September 2022 before she finally decided to reach out to the police. The accused, a resident of the Girgaon area, is currently in police custody after being arrested under Section 376, 500, and Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code. A further probe is underway.