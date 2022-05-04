Mumbai: Though booked by the state police, undeterred Raj Thackarey continues on with his tirade against the use of loudspeakers. On Wednesday the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief shared a video of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray in which he is seen speaking against the use of loudspeakers and also on the issue of Muslims offering prayers on the roads.

In the old video, Bal Thackeray was seen saying, "The day my government come to power in Maharashtra, the offering of Namaz in the middle of the road will come to an end".

Promising to bring down loudspeakers from the mosque, the deceased Shiv Sena chief was seen saying, "The religious celebration should not be at the developmental work and the inconvenience of the people. If there is any kind of the Hindu religious celebration that is causing hindrance to the people they should come and inform me. I shall take care of them."

Sharing this video on his twitter handle, Raj Thackarey gave an ultimatum to the state government to remove all loudspeakers from all mosques by Wednesday morning. The situation turned out to be serious as there were indications that MNS Sainiks were seen preparing to perform Hanuman Chalisa at places where Azaan would be blared from the loudspeakers. The MNS activists recited Hanuman Chalisa even during Azaan in Nerul area of ​​Navi Mumbai as a mark of protest.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey was inspecting various pars of the Mumbai since Wednesday morning and he also visited police station at Dharavi to take stock of the situation. Pandey also reviewed the situation at other places in Mumbai. Holidays of all senior police officers and constables in Mumbai have been cancelled.

Meanwhile Azaan was not performed through loudspeaker at the famous Jama Masjid at Bandra in Mumbai. A large contingent of police force was deployed there as precautionary measures. Besides, Azaan was not conducted through loudspeaker in Darupala locality of Mumbra area in ​​Mumbai also.

Similar was the situation at Bhiwandi mosque. Mumbra and Bhiwandi are Muslim-majority areas, hence a large contingent of police force has been deployed as precautionary measures.