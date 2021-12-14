Srinagar: Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday called upon the Jammu and Kashmir administration to allow Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid and sought immediate release of All Party Hurriyat Conference (M) chief, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

According to the MMU statement, the demand was raised at a meeting of Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema held at Mirwaiz Manzil Rajouri Kadal, Srinagar, after authorities disallowed it at Anjuman Auqaf headquarters at Jamia Masjid Srinagar.

"The meeting was presided over by Islamic scholar Mufti Nazir Ahmad Qasmi, as MMU president Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continues to be under house detention. The meeting was attended by the leaders and representatives of the religious and social organisations besides well known NGOs of Jammu and Kashmir. On the occasion, it was proposed to form a sub-committee under the auspices of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema to address key issues facing the Kashmiri society," the statement read.

It further said, "the MMU during the meeting expressed resentment over the blasphemous content published by a Delhi-based publisher ‘Jay Cee Publications’ in the History and Civics books of Class 7th. From time to time conspiracies have been hatched against the religion of Islam, the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and the Holy Qur’an."

While appealing to scholars, imams, preachers and socio-religious organisations of all schools of thought, the MMU members asked for greater unity among the Muslims to resist the nefarious designs of anti-Islamic forces and discourage partial, partisan and centuries-old differences and conflicts among various sects of Islam.

The MMU also expressed deep concern and sorrow over the reports on the sale and purchase of Covid orphans by some unscrupulous people, calling it extremely shameful and inhuman.

"The participants in the meeting strongly protested against the constant closure of historic Jamia Masjid Srinagar, the largest place of worship in J&K and the spiritual centre of the Muslims of the region, by the authorities for Friday prayers since August 6, 2021. They made it clear that such dictatorial measures were interference with religious practices," the statement said, while expressing strong concern over the continued incarceration of the Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq."