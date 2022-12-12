Mumbai: In a significant development, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) successfully conducted the trial run of Metro-3 subway route. The 42nd and final phase of the subway project was completed at Mumbai Central station on MMRCL's Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro-3 route. The tunnelling on the upline route took a total of 43 days.

One of the longest stretches of the Metro-3 route, the package-3 includes metro stations Mumbai Central, Mahalakshmi, Science Museum, Acharya Atre Chowk and Worli. Robbins' TBM Tansa-1 successfully completed the most challenging tunnelling work of 837 meters from Mahalakshmi Metro Station to Mumbai Central Metro Station under package-3. This test was conducted from metro rail line three, where the subway work was undertaken.

The popular Mumbai Metro Marg Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line, is a 33.5 km long fully underground line. It covers the distance between Cuffe Parade in South Mumbai and Seepz and Aarey in North Mumbai. It will have 26 underground Mumbai Metro stations and one standard station.

The Mumbai Metro line will also pass through the Mumbai Airport, further boosting connectivity in the region. A total of Rs 23,136 crore has been spent on the construction of this route. It will have an interchange with Line 1 Marol Naka and Line 2 BKC and Line 6 Seepz.