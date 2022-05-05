Hindupuram(Andhra Pradesh): A mother and son tried to die by suicide in Andhra Pradesh's Hindupuram on Wednesday alleging harassment by YCP MLC Iqbal and Hindupuram Municipal Chairperson and Commissioner Venkateswara Rao.

The family has been living in a temporary shed at the city's DB Colony on the government-approved land since 1992 but for the past few days, they were allegedly harassed by the MLC and the commissioner. The husband of the woman, who is working as a contractual employee, said his wife and son tried to end their lives by drinking pesticide.

The two were admitted to a government hospital in Hindupuram for treatment. However, their condition worsened after which they were shifted to Bangalore for advanced treatment.

