Lucknow: The Central Election Commission has issued an order on Sunday to extend the dates of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections till April 9. The process of nomination for the local body election will start from March 15 after the declaration of results of the assembly polls and voting will be held on April 9 while the results will be declared on April 12.

These elections will be held in only one phase, whereas according to the programme announced earlier, the Election Commission had made arrangements to conduct elections in two phases.

Earlier, the Election Commission had issued a notification to conduct MLC elections in two phases to be held on March 3 and 7 and the process of nomination had also started from February 4 but these dates have been extended.

