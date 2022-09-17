Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday asked the Chandigarh Police to seize the mobile phones of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators who had accused the BJP of offering its MLAs Rs 25 crore each to switch loyalties. The SAD has also sought forensic examination of mobile phones to probe the allegations.

The ruling party AAP had said that at least 10 of its MLAs were approached by the BJP with an offer of Rs 25 crore to each of them in a bid to topple the state government. The Punjab Police had already registered a case on the complaint filed by the AAP.

SAD leaders N K Sharma and Parambans Singh Romana on Saturday submitted a complaint to the Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) stating that allegations levelled by AAP that an attempt was made to buy its legislators were very serious and needed to be probed thoroughly.

"If the allegations are correct then cases should be registered against the BJP leaders or middlemen involved. However, if they prove to be wrong, FIRs should be registered against all AAP MLAs as well as Finance Minister Harpal Cheema and other senior leaders who have made the bribery claims," they said in a statement.

Sharma said since the calls and some of the incidents and press conferences were held in the city, the Chandigarh Police had every right to probe the matter. "One of the AAP MLAs, Sheetal Anugral has also claimed that he received death threats. This allegation should also be probed and the MLA should be asked to disclose the time and place of attack as well as the specific death threat," said Sharma.

Sharma said, "an impression has been given that legislators of Punjab are ready to sell themselves to the BJP." He said the allegations themselves were suspicious as the BJP could not make its legislator the chief minister by purchasing ten or even more legislators.

"There could be a conspiracy to rake this issue for political gain. The AAP seems bent on showing that while Congress legislators are saleable, its legislators both in Delhi and Punjab are standing like a rock behind the party and have even rebuffed attempts to purchase their loyalty," he added. (PTI)