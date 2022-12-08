Durg (Chhattisgarh): A shot played by Arun Vora, MLA from Chhattisgarh's Durg, as part of his photo session left a female cricketer in a pool of blood. She was rushed to the district hospital by the MLA where she had five stitches and two teeth were broken. On Wednesday, the selection process of Durg University's cricket team was going on at the Padmanabhpur Stadium, following which Durg MLA Arun Vora was invited to the selection process. As Vora expressed his desire to click photographs while playing cricket, he was offered a bat and a female was asked to bowl him.

Also read: Himachal poll: Three BJP rebels win, relegating party nominees to third place

As it was just a photo op, Vora got a slower delivery, however, the excited MLA swang his bat at a full pace and the ball hit directly to a female player's face standing close to the wickets, leaving her in a pool of blood. People rushed towards the player as she fell to the ground and bleeding from her mouth, watching the incident MLA was left shell-shocked. Later, he himself took the injured player to the district hospital in his vehicle. Arun Vora said, "It was a freak mishap while the girl was playing cricket and she was injured after being hit by the ball. The player was immediately rushed to the hospital for providing treatment."