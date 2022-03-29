Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Amid the reports of the pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) threatening to hoist Khalistani flag in Shimla on April 29, Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh will take out the tricolour yatra at the Ridge Maidan on the same day. Vikramaditya Singh has announced to take out Tiranga Yatra to give a message to the pro-Khalistan group. "This Tiranga yatra is not by any concerned party and anybody can participate in it," he said on Tuesday.

Singh said that "some people are trying to break the unity and integrity of the country". "Moreover, Himachal is a peace-loving state, such incidents of hoisting Khalistani flags are never heard of nor the people of this state allow such things to take place here," he said. The Congress MLA said that if someone thinks that they can "threaten anyone online while sitting abroad, then the appropriate answer will be given to him."

He said that only the national flag of India will be hoisted in the country and the state. Singh said that there may be ideological differences with the Chief Minister, but on the issue of nationalism, "we stand firmly with the government." He also confirmed that he too received a threatening message and he has given a befitting reply.

"No amount of politics will be tolerated regarding this. If any attempt is made to spoil the atmosphere again, then on April 29, a Tiranga yatra will be taken out in every corner of the state. Also, there is no place for separatist thinking in the state and neither such ideas will be allowed to fructify," he said.