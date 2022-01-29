Varanasi: President of Jansatta Dal Loktantrik, Raghu Raj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya, offered prayers at Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi. Raja Bhaiya along with his friends and well-wishers visited the temple to seek blessings from the Lord for the upcoming UP Assembly polls 2022.

After seeking blessings from the Almighty, Raja Bhaiya said, "I have come to Sankat Mochan Baba for His blessings. Hence, I don't want to talk much about politics. We have released the party manifesto and the same can be seen on the website."

"Besides, I also paid a visit to Baba Vishwanath Temple. The Kashi Dham temple courtyard has witnessed several development works. Apart from this, roads have been widened and highways have been developed. Flyovers have been constructed. Several changes are being seen in Varanasi," said Raja Bhaiya, adding, "We have declared candidates on 21 assembly seats for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Talks are not going on for an alliance with other political parties. We will fight UP elections alone."