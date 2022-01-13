Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): BJP is facing jolt after jolt in Uttar Pradesh as another MLA has quit the party and is on course to join the rival Samajwadi Party in poll-bound state. Mukesh Verma, MLA Shikohabad constituency in Firozabad, has quit the saffron party. This is the seventh such resignation in the last three days.

"Swami Prasad Maurya is our leader. We will support whatever decision he takes. Many other leaders will join us in the coming days," Verma said after he posted his resignation letter on Twitter and headed towards the residence of Swami Prasad Maurya, the Pied Piper of the ongoing exodus.

In his resignation, Verma, an OBC leader, shared similar concerns like his predecessors about how BJP was neglecting the backward classes in Uttar Pradesh. Slamming the BJP led UP government, Verma openly supported Maurya calling him the "voice of the oppressed".

His resignation comes a day after Dara Singh Chauhan, the Forest and Environment Minister in Yogi Adityanath, put in his papers. Chauhan too slammed BJP for not doing justice to the backward classes in the state. Chauhan claimed he had repeatedly raised the issues of the Dalits, farmers and unemployed while in the party, but was neglected.

"The BJP government was formed in Uttar Pradesh with the blessings of the Dalits and the people belonging to backward classes. But they did not get justice. The youth did not get employment and the farmers too are in a pitiable condition today," he said.

Those who have quit BJP in the last three days include Swami Prasad Maurya, Avtar Singh Bhadana, Brajesh Prajapati, Roshan Lal Varma and Bhagwati Sagar. Two Uttar Pradesh MLAs Naresh Saini from Congress and Hari Om Yadav from the SP joined the BJP on Wednesday.

