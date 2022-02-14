Bengaluru: While hijabi students were not allowed to enter schools in several districts in Karnataka today, Congress MLA Kaneez Fathima attended the joint session of the State Legislative Assembly in a hijab making a strong point in support of the Muslim girls who have been protesting against the government's anti-hijab diktat.

Earlier this month, Fathima had clearly stated that she will attend the proceedings wearing the headscarf and dared anyone to question or stop her.

On February 5, Fathima, while protesting with the Muslim students supporting the hijab at Kalaburagi city, had said: "Wearing hijab is a constitutional right given to the Muslim community. We will not leave the burqa for any reason. No one has the right to question this". "I will also sit in the assembly wearing hijab. If anyone has courage, they can stop me," she told the media then.

The hijab versus saffron row has snowballed into a big controversy. While Karnataka High Court is hearing a batch of petitions against the Hijab ban, several schools in the state stopped Hijabi students from entering the campuses today.

READ: Karnataka: Not only students, teachers too asked to remove hijab, burqa on road outside school