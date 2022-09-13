Ahmedabad (Gujarat): The social media team of Gujarat's independent MLA Jignesh Mevani claimed that he (Mevani) was attacked by a goon and follower of former home minister Pradeep Singh Jadeja in Ahmedabad. The Mevani team, in a tweet late on Monday night, alleged that the Vadgam MLA was attacked at a public meeting in Ahmedabad's Vastral area. They claimed the incident happened in the presence of the local police. The Mevani team has also shared a picture of the attackers.

Known as a vocal critic of the BJP, Jignesh Mevani was reportedly attacked in Ahmedabad when he went to meet local people over illegal activities that were going on in their area. His visit followed a representation from the local people over alleged illegal activities that were going on there in Government Housing Society houses located in the Vastral area of ​​Ahmedabad city for a long time. The independent MLA went to the locality where over 1,000 families are living in Narmada Apartments.

There, one house was said to have been rented unlawfully in violation of the housing scheme rules. The liquor business was running openly. The complex elections were being conducted by creating fake documents. Women were openly tortured. Several representations were made to the Ramol police, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and DCP regarding all these cases. But they have not taken action till date. When Jignesh Mevani visited the victims, one Labu Desai was said to have attacked him on the public platform. Labu Desai is working with the former Gujarat Home Minister. Despite complaints lodged in this regard with the police, no action has been taken against the attacker till date.