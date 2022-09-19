Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCCJ) has expelled Lormi MLA Dharmjeet Singh Thakur from the party. A decision to this effect was taken by the party's Core Committee members. Now, the final call on the issue will be taken up by Janta Congress Chhattisgarh supremo Renu Jogi. The action was initiated against Singh for ignoring the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes as well as people belonging to a backward community. Besides, he was working against the principles of the party established by Ajit Jogi. A letter has also been issued in this regard.

Read: JCCJ announces support to BJP ahead of Marwahi by-polls

While levelling serious allegations against BJP, JCCJ said an attempt was being made to damage the regional party of Chhattisgarh. JCCJ is the only regional party in Chhattisgarh. Besides, the BJP is hell-bent on destroying the regional parties in the country. Spokesperson of the JCCJ Bhagwanu Nayak said, "Lori MLA Dharmjeet Singh Thakur acted contrary to the principles of social justice and Chhattisgarh first policy adopted by Ajit Jogi. He has been expelled from the party for six years."

"It is the conspiracy of the national party like BJP to destroy the regional parties one by one. Lori MLA Dharmjeet Singh Thakur fought and won the election under the election symbol and banner of Janta Congress Chhattisgarh and always worked against the principles of the party. Hence, he was removed," Nayak added.