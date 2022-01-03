Chandigarh: MLA Balwinder Ladi did the homecoming of sorts and rejoined the Congress party.

Balwinder Ladi, the legislator from Sri Hargobindpur seat in Punjab, had joined the BJP recently. On Monday, he again joined the Congress party.

MLA Balwinder Ladi along with Fatehjang Bajwa had joined the BJP on December 28 last year, said the source.

After joining the Congress, Balwinder Ladi, said, "I was always with the Congress party."