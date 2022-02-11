Amravati: Independent MLA Bachchu Kadu was on Friday sentenced to 2 months of rigorous imprisonment for hiding information regarding his property in Mumbai during the filing of candidature for the 2014 assembly elections. The court has, however, accepted his bail application, while the MLA has said that he'll approach the Supreme Court after today's verdict.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, Kadu had reportedly hidden the details of a flat he owns in Mumbai in his candidature application. BJP Corporator Gopal Tiramare had lodged a complaint in 2017 in the matter against Kadu. The Chandurbazar First Class Court today passed a verdict in the case and sentenced Bachchu Kadu to a fine of Rs 25,000 and 2 months rigorous imprisonment.

After the verdict, Kadu has alleged that he had filed the information correctly as he had recorded the loan amount for the house in concern in the application. "We have a welcoming approach towards the decision of the court in this case, although the decision is not correct. The state government had formed a society of MLAs and given loans for houses. This is one of those houses and when we filed our candidature application in 2014, we had recorded the loan amount for this house on the application. But I forgot to give the house number, and that's what they have built the entire case upon," Kadu alleged.

Kadu further informed that the incident took place in Achalpur and a person from Chandur Bazar had lodged a complaint with the Asegaon police station. He also affirmed that he has been granted bail in the matter and plans to move to the Supreme Court in this case. He further expressed confidence that we will get justice in the Supreme Court.

