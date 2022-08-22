Berhampur (Odisha): In a shocking incident, surgeons at MKCG Medical College operated upon a 45-year-old man of Balipadar in Ganjam district of Odisha and pulled out a steel glass from his rectum on Monday. The patient said that around 10 days back while having liquor with his friends, they shoved a steel glass in his rectum.

The patient was rushed to MKCG hospital after ten days when his stomach started swelling as he could not defecate and the doctors discovered the glass in the X-ray report. On the advice of Prof Charan Panda, head of the Surgery department of the hospital, a team of professor Sanjit Kumar Nayak, Dr Subrat Baral, Dr Satyaswarup, and Dr Pratibha performed the surgery and removed the glass. The patient's condition is said to be stable now.