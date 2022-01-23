Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday requesting him to drop proposed amendments to IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954, and "instead engage with State governments to further strengthen the federal spirit of the nation." The letter added that forcing the State Governments to depute officers would surely aggravate the governance deficit in various States due to a shortage of officers.

Earlier, the Centre has proposed an amendment to the IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954, which would enable it to post IAS officers on central deputation, bypassing reservations of state governments. "State Governments are on the forefront of the implementation of various programs including the schemes of the Union Government at State level. The States also face frequent natural disasters which demand services of IAS officers in the State more than elsewhere," the letter stated.

"Given this situation. forcing the State Governments to depute officers would surely aggravate the governance deficit in various States due to shortage of officers and also it is an affront to the administrative framework of the States," the letter further stated. In the letter, Stalin stated, "The proposed amendments would cause irreparable damage to the spirit of cooperative federalism that exists between Union and the States and result in the concentration of powers with the Union Government."

"I would also like to highlight the fact that many of the State Governments are also woefully short of officers at specific seniorities, primarily due to the wrong cadre management policies followed by the Union Government," the letter read. "While the Union Government is availing the common pool from Group-I officers at the National level, the State Governments solely depend on the limited pool of IAS officers available in the State," it stated.

"I request you to drop these proposed amendments to IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954 and instead engage with State Governments to further strengthen the federal spirit of the nation and take forward the noble ideals of our forefathers with reference to the steel frame as enshrined in the Indian Constitution, the letter said.

(ANI)