New Delhi: Chief Minister of Mizoram Zoramthanga met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday evening at the latter's office here. During the meeting with Shah, various important issues, including the state of Myanmar refugees in Mizoram were discussed, the chief minister's office tweet.

"Chief Minister @ZoramthangaCM met with Union Home Minister @AmitShah this evening at the latter's office. They discussed various important issues including the state of Myanmar refugees in Mizoram," said the tweet.

Zoramthanga was present in the national capital for another round of talks with his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma. The talks took place on September 22, for the long-pending Assam-Mizoram border issue.The meeting between the two CMs lasted for around twenty-five minutes.

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga exclusively told ANI, "We have had a good round of meetings and are satisfied with the progress made at the meeting between the ministers of the two states. We're hoping that we will be able to solve the issue at the earliest."

In November last year, the two CMs met in the presence of the Union Home Minister in the national capital to discuss the decades-long pending issue. In 1972 Mizoram was made a union territory. However, the UT carved out of Assam was made a state in 1987. After initial acceptance of the border with Assam Mizoram gradually began disputing the border.

In July last year, the border dispute turned violent, resulting in the death of seven personnel from the Assam police and injuring several others. Following this, a couple of rounds of meetings have taken place between the delegations from Assam and Mizoram to solve this issue amicably. (ANI)