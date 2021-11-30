New Delhi: Chief Minister of Mizoram Zoramthanga met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi today.

The Mizoram CM and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier met at the Home Minister at his residence in Delhi on Friday.

In the meeting, both the states agreed to maintain peace and tranquility along the shared border. After the meeting, Sarma told ANI that it was decided that both the states would constitute two teams to initiate 'permanent peace' talks between the two states.

The border dispute between the Assam and Mizoram, that broke out earlier this year on July 26, escalated into a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states. A total of six Assam police personnel and one civilian were killed in this fight, and at least 50 people were injured.

Both the states in a joint statement have agreed to take forward the Centre's initiative of letting neutral forces patrol the disputed areas of the inter-state borders for maintaining peace.

Also Read: NE Border Dispute: Home Minister Amit Shah to hold talks with Assam, Mizoram CMs