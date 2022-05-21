Srinagar: Normal life remained partially affected in Kashmir on the death anniversary of former Mirwaiz Maulvi Mohammad Farooq and Hurriyat Conference leader Abdul Ghani Lone over a bandh call given by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. The Hurriyat faction, on Wednesday, called for a bandh asking people to throng the graveyard in Eidgah Srinagar where Maulvi Mohammad Farooq and Abdul Ghani Lone were buried.

The former was killed by suspected militants on May 21, 1990, while the latter was also gunned down by the militants on this day in 2002. Over the years, a valley-wide shutdown has been observed on May 21 on the death anniversary of the two leaders. However, over the past few years, there has been a lukewarm response to the shutdown call as separatists have been pushed to the sidelines amid a crackdown by the Government of India since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

On Saturday also, the effect of the shutdown call was confined to downtown Srinagar and the city center Lal Chowk where most of the shops remained closed while educational institutions were open. In the rest of the valley, people went about their daily work as usual with shops open and public transport operating as normal. Meanwhile, People's Conference chief Sajjad Gani Lone, the son of slain Abdul Gani Lone, paid tributes to his father on his death anniversary.

In a statement, Sajjad said that his father was killed by militants adding that the "killers will rot in hell". Mehbooba Mufti led PDP also paid tributes to both the leaders on their anniversary.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has paid glowing tributes to late Mirwaiz Moulvi Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone on their martyrdom anniversary describing them as the torchbearers of the State’s struggle for political and social justice.

In a statement issued here PDP President Mehbooba Mufti lauded the role of Mirwaiz and Lone in the peaceful struggle for the resolution of the Kashmir issue. "Both these leaders have played a critical role in the struggle for mitigation of the political, economic and social problems of the people of Jammu & Kashmir," she said.

Paying rich tributes to the deceased leaders, Mehbooba said the political turmoil in the state has given us thousands of wounds that would take years to heal. "The best tribute to these leaders would be the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue. If alive, both Mirwaiz and Lone could have contributed further towards political and social upliftment of Jammu and Kashmir, " she said.

PDP Vice President AR Veeri, General Secretaries Gh Nabi Lone Hanjura, Dr Mehboob Beg ,senior leader Naeem Akhtar and Chief Spokesperson Suhail Bukhari have also paid rich tributes to late Mirwaiz and Lone on their martyrdom anniversary.

Also read: Separatist-sponsored strike disrupts normal life in Kashmir