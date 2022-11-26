Asansol (West Bengal): Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty asserted that BJP would oust Trinamool from power. When the media asked about the Left Front's alliance with BJP in the panchayat polls at a press conference here on Saturday, he said, "Officially it cannot be revealed, but one thing I can say is that every one united to defeat CPI(M). Similarly, now we should unite to teach a lesson to Trinamool. Ideologically Left and BJP are different, but we must come together to defeat TMC."

He said, "I still can't believe that BJP lost in the Asansol Lok Sabha by-election. If the bypoll was conducted in a transparent manner our party could have won the election. I can say with confidence that BJP will not only win panchayat polls in West Bengal, but also form the government in the State in the next elections. When questioned, how he would convince the people of rural areas what BJP has done for the development of villages, the actor replied, "We are striving for the development of villages and uplift of the poor through various Central government schemes. If we come to power, we would do more."

Responding to a query on TMC leaders lashing out at him for switching over his loyalties time and again, he said, "I am a follower of Mamata Banerjee. She is my political guru. Whatever she did in political life, I did the same. She was in Congress. I, too, sailed with Congress. In my student life, I was in Chhatra Parishad. After that, I joined a movement, which I don't want to speak about. She did the same."