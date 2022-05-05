Srinagar: A 22-year-old youth was Thursday found dead in an orchard under mysterious circumstances in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district in J&K two days after he went missing. As per local inputs, the deceased has been identified as Irfan Nazir Shah son of Nazir Ahmad Shah of Neharpora Sopore. He was spotted dead in the area by locals, who soon informed the police.

Police reached the spot and took the body into its custody. A case has been registered into the incident.

