Agra (Uttar Pradesh):A 50-year-old British national, Shyam Indrich Batuk, who was on his way to Lucknow from Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, went missing from February 16. Though there were some alerts that the British national was found roaming aimlessly on friday evening but he is still elusive.

According to information available with the police, Batuk- author of a Yoga book- was last seen on February 16 when he dropped down from his car at a petrol pump at Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh to have his breakfast. Police, quoting the driver of the car, said that Batuk got down from the car when he stopped for refuelling. "He got down from the car on the pretext of having breakfast but didn't return. I searched for him a lot but didn't find him," the driver had said to the police.

"A complaint had been filed on February 16, 2023, at our police station. In the complaint it was mentioned that a 50-year-old British citizen Shyam Indrich Batuk travelling from Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) got off the car near the petrol pump. The cab driver Rajeev Kumar Sharma had informed us about the incident," Bijnor's Noorpur police station SHO Neeraj Kumar Sharma said.

Interestingly enough, on Friday Agra tourist police got a call from a primary school at Angothi village in Agra district that a British national had been roaming in the school campus. Agra tourist police eventually informed the Agra commissionerate but when police reached the spot they didn't find the person. The Agra police commissionerate has informed the British High Commissioner at New Delhi.

Also read: Sisters missing for two days traced through social media surveillance

Police after the initial investigation are of the opinion that Shyam Indrich Batuk was not mentally sound. "As he is not mentally sound it is becoming difficult for us to trace him. We are putting all our efforts so that he can be sent to his homeland," a senior police officer said.