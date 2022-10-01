Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): The missing girl student from Aligarh Muslim University was traced to Mumbai. A resident of Sasni Gate locality in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh, she was missing since September 21. The girl student fled with her male friend who is also a student of AMU. After converting to Islam, she entered into a wedlock with Amjad.

Both the students are in police custody now. Further action will follow after recording the statement of the girl student before a court, said police. Earlier, the girl student, a resident of Sasni Gate, had left her house on September 21. The family members had alleged that "Amjad, a resident of Pragati Vihar of Quarsi police station area, persuaded her and both fled to Mumbai via Jaipur. After their marriage, they were looking for jobs in Mumbai." The family members of the girl had lodged a complaint in this connection. At that time, several Hindu organizations had reached the police station and created a ruckus.

Circle Officer, first, Ashok Kumar, said, "The location of both was traced to Mumbai. In Mumbai, they have talked to family members from new mobile numbers. Based on which the location was traced. After recovery, they are brought to Aligarh. The statement of the girl student will be recorded in court. Then further action will ensue."