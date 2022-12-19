Nalanda (Bihar): Alert villagers informed the gateman about the broken rail tracks, who in turn brought the matter to the notice of the Biharsharif railway station authorities. A technical team was deputed to repair the fissure in the railway tracks. The workers welded the damaged portion and also used plates on the broken tracks. The damage in rail tracks was detected near Chandpura village close to Biharsharif railway station in the Nalanda district of the state.

Luckily, a major mishap was averted as the movement of trains was less on Sunday compared to any other day. On the Rajgir-Bakhtiyarpur railway section where the fault was detected on the rail tracks, New Delhi bound Shramjeevi Express and another express train apart from a freight train had passed through the broken portion of the rails, said some of the villagers, adding, "The damaged portion of the rail tracks went unnoticed by the maintenance staff of the railways. Had it not been noticed, a major rail mishap might have taken place."

Talking about fissures on rail tracks, a railway official Sudhanshu Kumar Nirala, said, "Alert villagers brought the matter to the notice of the gateman. In turn, the gateman at a railway crossing informed us and thereafter a technical team from Biharsharif railway station was deputed there. After repairing the damage, the train operation was started on the route."