Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Wakf Board chairman Shadab Shams said that the Piran Kaliyar Sharif shrine has international importance. "I have seen pilgrims thronging the dargah to seek blessings. Now, this sacred place is defiled by those indulging in human trafficking, prostitution and drug racket. When I spoke to some senior police personnel, I came to know that the place has become a hotbed of human trafficking. The place has gained notoriety in prostitution as well drug peddling also."

Elaborating further, Shadab Shams, said, On the lines of 'Swachch Bharat Abhiyan', the area will be cleansed or get rid of such immoral activities. We will not allow such elements to defile this sacred place. We will use a broom as well as bulldozers for carrying out a crackdown on such elements. The BJP government will carry out a drive against those involved in prostitution, human trafficking and drug trafficking. We will not allow this place to be a haven for people indulging in immoral activities. These elements are defiling our generation."