Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh): Some miscreants vandalized the photograph of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath installed at the Rihand Dam bridge Selfie Point in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh. When the incident was known to BJP workers, they staged a protest at the Selfie Point demanding immediate action against the culprits. Police rushed to the spot to pacify the agitating BJP workers.

BJP workers alleged that the picture of Yogi Adityanath installed at the Selfie Point was tampered with by some mischievous elements. Police have not initiated action in the matter. The callous approach of the police is apparent in the matter. If the police failed to take action then they will intensify the agitation further. Prakash Jain, a member of the party's Minority Cell, said, "We have apprised the SP and the BJP top brass over the incident."