Chikkaballapura: Some unidentified people vandalised statue of Saint Anthony at St Joseph’s Church in Sosepalya village of Chikkaballapura taluk of Chikkaballapura district on Thursday.

The incident is allegedly connected with Anti-Conversion Bill passed by the Karnataka government despite stiff resistance from Christian leaders and Janata Dal (Secular).

As per the information, miscreants defaced the statue in the 160-year-old St. Joseph's church at around 5.30 am on Thursday in Sosepalya village where about 80 Christian families are living. Based on a complaint filed by Father Anthony Daniel, Chikkaballapura Rural Station Police have registered a case & started the probe into the matter.

The Bill was tabled hastily on Monday at the ongoing winter session of the Assembly.

