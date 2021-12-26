Ambala: Miscreants vandalised the historic Holy Redeemer Church and broke its 173-year-old statue of Jesus Christ on Christmas night in Haryana.

The famous Catholic church in Ambala is located on Durand Road of Ambala Cantt in Haryana. The two miscreants breaking the glass cordon surrounding the idol at around 1.30 am was captured in a CCTV camera installed on the road there.

The Ambala Cantt Police have launched an investigation based on the CCTV footage.The footage shows a white-coloured Activa scooter parked at the church premises and two man roaming around the church and then entering the church.

A church official said, "This historical church built in 1843 is the oldest in Ambala. Never ever has this kind of incident took place here. Around 9.30 pm, the church vacated the people following Covid restrictions. The gates of the church was closed by 10.30pm. At around 12.30 am two miscreants jumped over the gates of the church and entered the premises. They vandalised the church at around 1.40 am after that they broke the glass cordon and broke the statue of Jesus Christ while leaving the premises. A case will be registered under the unknown miscreants."

DSP Ambala Cantt Ramkumar along with ASP Pooja Dabla reached the spot. ASP Pooja Dabla said that "We rushed to the spot as soon as we received the information. CCTV footage shows that the incident took place around 12.30 am after the people left the church on December 25. The footage will be scrutinised and the culprits would soon be identified. Further the investigation is on. We will comply as the church authorities files the complaint. We will not let anyone to hurt religious sentiment. We assure that the accused will soon be arrested."

This historical church was the oldest church built when the British shifted from Karnal to Ambala in 1843. At that time the priest of the church was Italy's Capucine Father Vinance. It was later rebuilt in the year 1908.