Lucknow: Unidentified miscreants looted six people and also injured them badly, in quick succession, in Mohanlalganj locality of Lucknow on Friday. The criminals also pelted stones at the police.

Police sources said that the miscreants hiding behind a tree attacked at least six pedestrians with lathis and looted their belongings in the Mohanlalganj locality of Lucknow on Friday night one after the other. The incident took place when all the victims were returning home. Among the accused there is also a woman.

Some of the victims alleged that when they rushed to the police station, their complaint was not taken seriously. When some of the relatives visited the police station and created a ruckus then only the police swung into action. Inspector Kuldip Dubey along with his team visited the spot. After seeing the police, the miscreants pelted stones at them and then fled from the spot. Two suspects who were arrested on the spot were are being grilled by the police.

Among the victims Uttam Kumar Awasthi, a retired constable somehow managed to escape from the spot and narrated the incident to the SHO. But the SHO instead of paying attention to his complaint, allegedly went to attend a meeting, sources .

Miscreants also attacked Mahendra Pratap Singh and his brother Akhand Pratap Singh and snatched a gold chain from them. The criminals also looted Santosh Singh, Rameshwari, and her husband Rakesh. Speaking about the ordeal, Rakesh said, "I was badly assaulted by the miscreants. My wife also sustained injuries. I was robbed of Rs 5,000 by the miscreants."