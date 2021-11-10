Bharatpur. In Rajasthan, the issue of women's safety seems to be deepening now. A few days ago, a case of a public attack on former MLA Amrita Meghwal came to light in Jaipur. Bike-borne miscreants pelted stones at her car. On Tuesday midnight, armed miscreants opened fire at the residence of MP Ranjeeta Koli in Bayana. During the attack of miscreants, the MP fainted. Police reached the spot and admitted unconscious MP Ranjeeta Koli to the Government Hospital in Bayana.

Similarly, the attackers also pasted a threatening letter on the door of the MP's house. It is clearly written in the letter "if you do not stay in your position, then next time you will be shot directly and no one will be able to save you."

It is worth mentioning that six months ago, on May 27, 2021, the car of the MP was attacked by unknown miscreants. Later, another miscreant called the MP and threatened to shoot her, who was caught by the police. On November 7, a sensational case of attacking former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Amrita Meghwal came to light in the Transport Nagar police station area of ​​Jaipur.