Alwar (Rajasthan): Miscreants opened fire at notorious gangster Vikram Gurjar alias Laden, who was brought to Behror Hospital in Rajasthan’s Alwar by the police for treatment. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera. However, amid all the chaos police successfully managed to save Vikram Gurjar, and rushed him to Behror police station. Later, a miscreant involved in the attack was caught while two others managed to flee.

Behror Hospital in-charge Satbir Yadav said that the police had brought the crook Vikram Gurjar alias Laden to Dr Devendra for tests. When Laden was being taken back after the undergoing tests, suddenly miscreants reportedly from the Papla gang and the Jasram Gurjar gang opened fire. In the firing, two female patients suffered injuries to their legs. They are currently undergoing treatment and are out of danger.

Reportedly, the incident is a result of a gang war between Papla Gurjar, Jasram Gurjar and Laden gang. Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Shantanu Kumar said that the incident was carried out by operatives of the Jasram Gurjar gang, triggered by mutual enmity. One accused has been detained by the police and is being questioned, he said.

There are more than 20 cases of murder, robbery, dacoity and illegal extortion registered under different police stations in Behror, Neemrana, Kotputli and Jaipur against Vikram Gurjar. Heavy deployment of police was made in the region as tensions prevailed in different regions of the city following the gang war.