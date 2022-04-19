Gurugram (Haryana): A van, which was carrying Rs 1 crore, was robbed by thieves at gunpoint after they threw chili powder in the eyes of the guard and staff present in the van in Subhash Chowk area of Gurugram in Haryana in broad daylight on Monday, said police. After collection, the employees of cash collection company deposit the cash in Sector-53 HDFC Bank.

The employees were waiting in the van to collect money from the agency of Maruti company. "As per the primary information, the employees of S&IB Company went to collect cash from a Maruti showroom on Sohna Road near Subhash Chowk when four-five miscreants came and threw chili powder in their eyes and looted the cash at gunpoint. Further investigation is underway," said Virendra Vij, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP East), Gurugram.

During the preliminary investigation, it was also revealed that the robbers were chasing this cash collection vehicle. Vipin, the cash collection agent, said that they had collected the money from 10-11 such business establishments and companies since morning and over Rs 1 crore was in the van. Police said, "they are examining the CCTV footage obtained from the crime spot to detect their vehicle number plate and nab them. Police said that the matter is being investigated."

A similar incident took place last Friday, as crores of rupees were looted from the cash van in Rohtak district of Haryana. An ATM of State Bank of India and Axis Bank in Sector-1 market of Rohtak city where the van that put cash in the ATM reached the market at around 1.30 pm on Friday. Rs 2,92,000 was being carried in the van. The agency's employees were preparing to put cash in both the ATMs. Meanwhile, two miscreants on a bike arrived and shot the security guard Ramesh from behind and snatched his weapon. After this, the employees, who were putting the cash ran to save their lives. Both the miscreants took Rs 2,62,000 in a sack and escaped from the spot leaving Rs 30,000 in the car.