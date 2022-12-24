Damoh: Tension was running high under Bajaria ward in Damoh town of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, when lumpen elements carried out an attack in which an on duty policeman died. The deceased constable Surendra Singh attached to the Special Armed Forces (SAF) was actually taking food inside the police station when he heard some disturbance outside.

On hearing the commotion outside the police station, he rushed to see and pacify them. When Singh prevented them from shouting and creating ruckus at the spot, someone from the gathering came forward and hit him from behind on his head.

The policeman was hit by some hard or blunt object; resulting in fatal injuries on his head. The injured cop slumped on the ground and he was bleeding profusely. With help of other policemen and local people he was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

After the incident a large contingent of police force was deployed there as tensions were running high in the area. After registering an FIR against unknown persons, manhunt has begun to trace the culprits. Kavita Rai, ward councilor of the area, said, "Staying close to the police station, when I saw the injured policeman; I called up the Superintendent of Police. We then rushed the injured constable to a hospital. The situation is very alarming. When a policeman is not safe, what about common public. Stringent action must be taken against the culprits."