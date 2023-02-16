Tarn Taran (Punjab): A group of three persons barged into a house at Pahuvind village in the Taran Taran district of Punjab and kidnapped a girl at gunpoint on Wednesday evening. One of the kidnappers was a kin of the girl against whom a case was lodged by the victim's family earlier. Emboldened by the police inaction, the victim was kidnapped by the miscreants.

The incident sent shockwaves among the residents of the villagers. The victim's mother Rani said, "Her husband Shinda Singh was out for some work. My eldest daughter Preeti and youngest son were present in the house. The miscreants suddenly entered the house with a pistol. They attacked my son with a hockey stick and forcibly took my daughter Preeti, along with them. When I protested, a youth pointed a pistol at me and threatened to shoot if I make noise."

Shinda Singh, the girl's father, said, "In July 2022, his sister-in-law's brother forcibly took my daughter along with him. I had lodged a complaint against him at Bhikkhiwind police station. But, the police did not take any action against him. Yet again the accused barged into the house, along with two others, and beat up my family before kidnapping my daughter. We appealed to the police to take stringent action in the matter as well as freeing my daughter from the kidnappers." Bhikhiwind police station's Chief Sub-Inspector Baljinder Singh said, "The girl was kidnapped six months ago. A case had been registered in the matter with the police station. Again the same person abducted the girl. So, we have registered a case in the matter. Probe has begun."