Jalandhar: Some unidentified miscreants gunned down a garment merchant, Timmy Chawla, in Nakodar area of Jalandhar on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Unfortunately, Chawla was killed despite enjoying security cover provided by the administration.

Earlier, the slain merchant had sought protection from the administration after some miscreants threatened the trader and demanded Rs 20 lakh from him. During the attack, one of his gunmen sustained gunshot injury. The injured gunman has been rushed to a hospital and undergoing treatment, police sources said.

Two gunmen were providing security to Chawla. One of the security guards was shot at and injured by miscreants and he is undergoing treatment at a hospital. According to an eyewitness, Harminder Singh who is also a relative of Chawla said, "Timmy always stayed with me. But unfortunately, when I was sitting inside the car at that time the tragic incident took place. The miscreants came to our shop. We mistook them as customers."

Jalandhar IG Gulsharan Singh Sandhu, said, "We are probing the matter. The culprits will be arrested soon."