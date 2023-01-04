Patna: Five miscreants, including an auto-rickshaw driver, waylaid a student of Class 8 while she was returning home after attending the coaching classes and gangraped her. The shocking incident happened in Patna, Bihar. Of the five miscreants, the auto driver has been arrested by the police, while the hunt is on to arrest the remaining culprits.

People are on the boil after the incident and demanded immediate arrest of the remaining absconding accused. Relatives of the victim said, "We have filed a case with the Bypass Police Station. Among the culprits, one was an auto driver." Raids were on to arrest the remaining accused.

Patna City ASP Amit Ranjan sharing information about the incident said, "The girl's kin have filed complaint alleging that five persons were involved in gangraping the victim. Among the accused, one person took her to a place and other four were already waiting there. They took turns to outrage her modesty. The medical examination of the victim has been conducted. Raids are on to arrest the remaining accused."

Four accused have been identified whereas the identity of the auto driver was not known, said a police officer.